Car causes traffic chaos on A11 slip road from M11 after it caught fire while driving during rush hour

PUBLISHED: 11:12 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 31 January 2019

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

A car caused traffic chaos on Wednesday evening after it burst into flames during rush hour on a main Cambridgeshire road.

The car was driving on the A11 slip road, leaving the M11 near Great Chesterford, when it burst into flames, causing major delays during peak driving time.

A passer-by filmed the incident, which took place on January 30, on their dash cam – the dramatic footage shows high flames coming out of the small car on the slip road.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We arrived to find a car well alight near Stump Cross.

“Wearing breathing apparatus we extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 6.45pm. The cause of this fire was accidental.”

Firefighters were assisted by officers from Cambridgeshire Police who arrived shortly after and tried their best to coordinate traffic around the blaze.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 4.47pm on January 30 with reports that a car was on fire on the M11 near Great Chesterford.

“The incident happened on the slip road joining the A11. Officers attended the scene to assist fire crews dealing with the incident.”

