Footballer, Harry, hoping for future in professional football

Katie Woodcock

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:15 PM January 26, 2022
Updated: 12:51 PM January 26, 2022
A footballer from Wisbech has got his sights set on a future in professional football after tasting success at a premier league training ground. 

Harry Smith, a year seven student at Thomas Clarkson Academy has been playing at venues with his team mates from Peterborough United U12 Academy. 

So far, he’s been to Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground in Enfield for a football tournament where his Posh team won five out of the six games they played.  

The midfielder has also played at West Ham and is due to travel to Liverpool next month for another tournament with premier league academy opposition. 

“It's great that clubs like The Posh operate an academy system that allows young players like Harry to experience top-level football at grounds with outstanding facilities,” said head of PE, James Hooper. 

“Harry is a talented footballer and we will continue to support him and his ambitions.” 

When he leaves school, Harry would like to play professional football for Birmingham City. 

