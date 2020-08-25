Advanced search

Food expert backs exciting new enterprise at the former Octavia View Cafe in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:59 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 25 August 2020

Alison Sloan is behind Fascinating Food, a cafe and cookery school which is opening in Wisbech at the former Octavia View Cafe. Any profits from the enterprise will go towards the Ferry Project. Pictures: Archant / Fascinating Food

Alison Sloan is behind Fascinating Food, a cafe and cookery school which is opening in Wisbech at the former Octavia View Cafe. Any profits from the enterprise will go towards the Ferry Project.

A new cafe and deli with a cookery school is set to open next month at the former Octavia View Cafe in Wisbech.

A new food enterprise with a cafe, a deli and cookery school is to open at the former Octavia View Cafe in Wisbech. Picture: Steve Williams.A new food enterprise with a cafe, a deli and cookery school is to open at the former Octavia View Cafe in Wisbech. Picture: Steve Williams.

The enterprise - named Fascinating Food - will also celebrate the social pleasure food brings with a range of informative courses, supper clubs, wine tasting and other demonstrations on offer.

Food expert Alison Slone is behind the concept, which will launch with a weekend of food and demonstrations planned Between Friday September 4 and Sunday September 7. The cafe and deli will officially open on September 17.

Any profits generated will go towards the Ferry Project to help fund services for the homeless in Wisbech.

Alison said: “I see the cafe and cookery school as a food hub.

Alison Sloan is behind Fascinating Food, a cafe and cookery school which is opening in Wisbech. Any profits from the enterprise will go towards the Ferry Project. Pictures: Fascinating FoodAlison Sloan is behind Fascinating Food, a cafe and cookery school which is opening in Wisbech. Any profits from the enterprise will go towards the Ferry Project. Pictures: Fascinating Food

“It should be a busy place where people come to immerse themselves in the one thing in the world which we all have in common - eating.

“Food is fascinating; it should be a social experience and there is so much to explore and to celebrate with good quality local ingredients and delicious meals from around the world.”

The cafe - located on the South Brink and opposite the Somers Road car park - will have a varied menu ranging from traditional shepherd’s pie with butter peas to lamb burritos with smoky beans and guacamole.

Ferry Project, Octavia View Wisbech, Rear entrance to Octavia View.Picture: Steve Williams.Ferry Project, Octavia View Wisbech, Rear entrance to Octavia View.Picture: Steve Williams.

Throughout the day, afternoon tea will be served and there will be a wide variety of cakes including more unusual combinations of chocolate and beetroot as well as pea and vanilla.

The deli will offer local cheeses, meats and homemade meals and salads to take home.

Courses will range from kid’s cookery to the history of afternoon tea.

During the opening weekend of food, visitors will be able to experience the French Bistro Night, a breadmaking talk and tasting session and a Sunday lunch with tapas on wine.

Alison has been running restaurants for 30 years and written recipes for supermarkets and magazines.

She has also worked on projects with the National Trust and with well known television chefs including Gordon Ramsay, Aldo Zilli and Brian Turner.

To reserve your place on the weekend of food or to find out more, visit the Fascinating Food website or call 07778 324250.

