Published: 11:54 AM March 9, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM March 9, 2021

Volunteers have been working to clean up New Drove and Halfpenny Lane in Wisbech following “unrelenting” fly-tipping. - Credit: Alan Wheeldon

A small army of volunteers have been working everyday shifting bags of rubbish and garden waste following “unrelenting” fly-tipping.

The team of residents have been giving up their time to clear up New Drove and Halfpenny Lane in Wisbech after fears it would be “buried” in rubbish.

One of the volunteers, Alan Wheeldon, spotted the mess and reported it to Fenland District Council who are helping to remove the rubbish.

He said: “If anyone can think of a way to stop fly tippers it would be useful.

“This dumping is unrelenting and soon the whole area will become buried in the stuff.

“We've started clearing it ourselves; we have had two socially distanced people down there every day this week and plan to continue until it's all gone.

“We stack all the stuff on bags on the side of the road and I've managed to get Fenland District Council to come out on their rounds and collect it.

“So far we've shifted 65 bags of rubbish and we are still going.”