News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Flytippers target same Fenland road two days in a row

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 10:43 AM June 8, 2021   
Flytipped rubbish in Wisbech St Mary

Members of Wisbech Street Pride cleared the rubbish at New Drove Lane, in Wisbech St Mary, last week. - Credit: Wisbech Street Pride

Volunteers collected 20 bags of flytipped items on a remote road – and returned to the same spot a day later as even more rubbish had been dumped there.

Members of Wisbech Street Pride cleared the rubbish at New Drove Lane, in Wisbech St Mary, last week.

Items were left on the side of the road and included children’s toys, books and DVDs.

Flytipped items at Wisbech St Mary

More the items volunteers from Wisbech Street Pride cleared from New Drove Lane, in Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: Wisbech Street Pride

Bagged up fly-tipped rubbish in New Drove Lane

Members of Wisbech Street Pride with the fly-tipped rubbish it had bagged up in New Drove Lane, Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: Wisbech Street Pride

When the rubbish was collected, it was taken away by Fenland District Council.

But the next day, volunteers returned to the same road because more binbags filled with rubbish had been dumped there.

Fly-tipped rubbish at New Drove Lane

More rubbish was fly-tipped at New Drove Lane in Wisbech St Mary a day later. - Credit: Wisbech Street Pride

You may also want to watch:

Street Pride is a scheme run by Fenland District Council where volunteers get together for clean up events and other projects that aim to enhance the environment.

Keep Britain Tidy is also holding a campaign at the moment encouraging communities to clear litter from streets, parks and beaches.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
  2. 2 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
  3. 3 Fake police officers 'door knocking' in Fenland town
  1. 4 Table tennis club 'bitterly disappointed' to leave seven-year home
  2. 5 ‘No shows’ threaten livelihood of popular pub
  3. 6 Woman dies after crash between van and car
  4. 7 Blame the pandemic for cutting overseas aid says MP Lucy Frazer 
  5. 8 Release farmgate report ASAP urges Tory councillor
  6. 9 Red Arrows flypast for first time since 2019 to mark D-Day anniversary
  7. 10 E-scooter riders stopped as police crackdown on their illegal use

Known as the Great British Street Clean, the campaign takes place until June 13.

Further details are available on the Keep Britain Tidy website.



Environment News
Wisbech St Mary News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

White Lion, Wisbech

Hotelier nets £241k in six months for housing Fenland’s homeless

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The massive warehouse on Manea Road, Wimblington, built by Knowles that is in breach of planning permission.  

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Knowles' builds warehouse bigger than agreed as enforcement begins

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Darryl Preston

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Fenland police station gets £500,000 face-lift

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sofia Gomes, 43, and a mother of six, who has lost her voice after her second AstraZeneca Covid vaccination.

Exclusive

Mum of six ‘exhausted and frustrated’ after losing her voice following...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus