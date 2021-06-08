Flytippers target same Fenland road two days in a row

Published: 10:43 AM June 8, 2021

Members of Wisbech Street Pride cleared the rubbish at New Drove Lane, in Wisbech St Mary, last week. - Credit: Wisbech Street Pride

Volunteers collected 20 bags of flytipped items on a remote road – and returned to the same spot a day later as even more rubbish had been dumped there.

Items were left on the side of the road and included children’s toys, books and DVDs.

More the items volunteers from Wisbech Street Pride cleared from New Drove Lane, in Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: Wisbech Street Pride

Members of Wisbech Street Pride with the fly-tipped rubbish it had bagged up in New Drove Lane, Wisbech St Mary. - Credit: Wisbech Street Pride

When the rubbish was collected, it was taken away by Fenland District Council.

But the next day, volunteers returned to the same road because more binbags filled with rubbish had been dumped there.

More rubbish was fly-tipped at New Drove Lane in Wisbech St Mary a day later. - Credit: Wisbech Street Pride

Street Pride is a scheme run by Fenland District Council where volunteers get together for clean up events and other projects that aim to enhance the environment.

Keep Britain Tidy is also holding a campaign at the moment encouraging communities to clear litter from streets, parks and beaches.

Known as the Great British Street Clean, the campaign takes place until June 13.

Further details are available on the Keep Britain Tidy website.







