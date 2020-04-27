Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER Archant

Recognise the reclining armchair? Do you recall perhaps visiting a house of a friend or relative?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

Such information might be helpful after it was dumped in the open countryside – along with other items.

The fly tipping on the footpath at Tydd St Giles was spotted by a resident. He reported it to the Internal Drainage Board for the North Level Area who look after land in that area.

The man tweeted his concerns to the board with the comment “some utter scumbag has fly tipped in three places. One quite near nesting swans.

“Seems to be dry waste but didn’t go poking at it. Some people are just the lowest life possible”.

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

The board was quick to respond, sending out workmen to collect most of the fly tipped items within hours.

The board covers an area of 34,000 hectares from Peterborough in the west to Wisbech in the east

to Crowland in the North and the Nene Washes in the south.

Ironically in Gorefield – four miles away – a campaign group SCRAP for Cambridgeshire to tackle fly tipping was launched last October.

Over 11,000 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded across the whole of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough in the last year.

You may also want to watch: