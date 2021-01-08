Multiple bags of waste dumped in Fenland dyke
Multiple sacks of rubbish dumped in a Fenland dyke has been reported to the district council.
The anonymous tip – with an accompanying photograph – was sent to Fenland Council on January 8 through the online FixMyStreet website.
“The rubbish is in the dyke,” reported the anonymous source. “I am unsure what it contained but as the dyke is for excess water it could contaminate the area.”
The dyke is in North Bank, Wisbech.
It is the latest in a series of incidents reported to the council through FixMyStreet.
Before Christmas the council was sent a photo of household waste and furnishings that had been dumped near the junction of Park Street/William Road in Wisbech.
The council says it will take action against anyone they can show was responsible for fly tipping.
“We take reports of fly-tipping very seriously and aim to prosecute the people responsible,” says the council.
“It is a criminal offence that carries an unlimited fine and a potential prison sentence.
“It is also an offence to allow fly-tipping. Householders have a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of correctly. Failure to do so could lead to a fixed penalty of £400.”