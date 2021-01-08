News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Multiple bags of waste dumped in Fenland dyke

John Elworthy

John Elworthy

Published: 12:48 PM January 8, 2021   
Rubbish dumped in a dyke at Wisbech - the map shows the location. It has been reported to Fenland Council. 

Multiple sacks of rubbish dumped in a Fenland dyke has been reported to the district council. 

The anonymous tip – with an accompanying photograph – was sent to Fenland Council on January 8 through the online FixMyStreet website.  

Rubbish dumped in a dyke at Wisbech. It has been reported to Fenland Council.

“The rubbish is in the dyke,” reported the anonymous source. “I am unsure what it contained but as the dyke is for excess water it could contaminate the area.” 

The dyke is in North Bank, Wisbech.  

It is the latest in a series of incidents reported to the council through FixMyStreet.  

Before Christmas the council was sent a photo of household waste and furnishings that had been dumped near the junction of Park Street/William Road in Wisbech.  

Fly tipping on a grand scale - this was dumped in Wisbech before Christmas

The council says it will take action against anyone they can show was responsible for fly tipping.  

“We take reports of fly-tipping very seriously and aim to prosecute the people responsible,” says the council. 

“It is a criminal offence that carries an unlimited fine and a potential prison sentence.  

Exact location of where sacks of rubbish were dumped in a dyke in Wisbech. A report has been sent to Fenland Council

“It is also an offence to allow fly-tipping. Householders have a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of correctly. Failure to do so could lead to a fixed penalty of £400.”  


