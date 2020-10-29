Shop Local: Families say ‘I’m thinking of you’ with flowers

Sarah Street at Sarah's Flowers in Market Street, Wisbech, is backing the Wisbech Standard Shop Local campaign. Picutres: Ian Carter Archant

For some families, it’s difficult to catch up with relatives or loved ones in person at the moment. So they’re sending flowers instead.

As we walked through the door of Sarah’s Flowers, Sarah Street is preparing a beautiful bouquet for a customer.

It was filled with vibrant pink roses and gerberas, and all the flowers she’s using look very strong and healthy.

Whoever received the bouquet would’ve been delighted with the quality.

Sarah said: “As people are unable to see their friends or relatives at the moment, they’re sending bouquets instead...

“It’s one way to say: ‘I’m thinking of you’.”

She added: “I seem to be preparing a lot [of orders] for mum’s who are in nursing homes.

“If you think about it, anyone who has a loved one in a care home hasn’t been able to see them properly for months now.

“It must be so difficult. So I think sending a bouquet eases that pain slightly.”

While Sarah has been busy handling orders similar to those described above, she’s understandably seen a decline in demand for wedding arrangements.

Ceremonies were not able to take place at all during lockdown and are currently restricted to just 15 people.

Many couples that have decided to still go ahead with their nuptials this year have substantially scaled back their celebrations.

Sarah said social media has been a fantastic tool to help promote her business.

She said: “I’ve been able to build a community of loyal customers who always come back to me.

“I feel like they’re my friends now, not customers.”

While Sarah’s florist has been in Market Street for the last six years, the business will soon relocate to the Elm Business and Leisure Park.

She said: “People’s shopping habits have changed so much in recent years and the pedestrianisation of the town is really going to affect me.

“The new location will also allow me to develop the giftware side of the business, which is an area I really want to explore further.”

Sarah’s Flowers is currently located at 5, Market Street in Wisbech.

Visit the website at www.sarahsflowersofwisbech.co.uk or call 01945 587986 for more information. The Facebook page is www.facebook.com/sarahsflowersofwisbech.

• If you are an independent trader and would like to be featured in our Shop Local campaign, email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.