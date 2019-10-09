Advanced search

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

09 October, 2019 - 12:03
Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Pawel Gabryelewicz

A Fenland town was hit with flash floods after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour in the region.

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Dramatic images have emerged of car parks and residential streets underwater following the rain on Tuesday, October 8.

Luckily all three emergency services have confirmed they were not called out to any incidents during the storm between 2.30 and 3pm.

According to a weather report by the Met Office, the flash flood was completely unexpected and no warning was issued for the area that afternoon.

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Residents are blaming the Fenland town's drainage system and are calling for action to be taken to prevent another flash flood.

One resident said: "I think it is absolutely ridiculous... all that money spent on building the banks up... no proper drainage has filled all the dykes in.

"Water companies that don't invest the money into newer and better systems are all greedy; that's why it will keep flooding and get worse."

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

One Wisbech resident shared an image of her basement; it had been flooded and was at least an inch underwater.

Mum-of-two Jordan Gardner sent this newspaper images from the newly laid Fenland Road in the town, it was also underwater.

She said: "It [the road] never used to flood before it was re-laid; it was one half of the road covered.

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

"It was also fairly amusing trying to get back into my car with two children."

Another resident added: "When I was young the drains used to be cleared on a regular basis, even in the little cul-de-sac where we lived.

"I don't think they do it anywhere now. Mind you, the amount of rain that came down in a very short space of time would have been difficult for any drain to deal with."

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Facebook/Wisbech Discussion ForumFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Facebook/Wisbech Discussion Forum

Also in defence, another added: "To be fair that was some serious rain and not the norm which puts huge pressure on the drainage system.

"But regardless how can a town built round a river not drain?"

Calling out some of the people being negative, another said: "Just be thankful will you!

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

"Other places have had their house or business damaged due to the rain. Why be so negative?"

Seeing the funny side, some even joked they would need to get their swimming trunks out and another advertised a Viking boat for sale.

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Jordan GardnerFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Jordan Gardner

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel GabryelewiczFlood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Picture: Pawel Gabryelewicz

