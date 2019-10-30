Busy Wisbech road left under water due to burst water main - police warn drivers to 'approach with care'

The flooding on Weasenham Lane, Wisbech on Wednesday, October 30 - police are warning drivers to approach with care. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

"Approach with care," is the warning from police in Wisbech this morning after flooding on a busy main road.

Weasenham Lane is under water due to a burst water main which occurred this morning (Wednesday, October 30).

Police in Fenland shared an image from the scene on social media, showing water all over the road outside Pike Textiles.

A spokesman said: "Weasenham Lane, Wisbech is flooded due to a burst water main, please approach with care."

