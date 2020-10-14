Five town and parish councillor roles now vacant in the Fens

Five town and parish councillor roles are now vacant across the Fens. They come following the resignations of Cllr Philip Wing (L) who represented the Octavia Hill Ward of Wisbech Town Council and Cllr John Hoyles (R) the former chairman of Newton-In-The-Isle Parish Council. Cllr Alan Bristow (Centre) who represented the Lattersey Ward of Whittlesey Town Council died earlier this year in April. Pictures: Supplied / Archant Archant

Fenland District Council has posted five councillor vacancy notices for town and parish councils across the Fens.

There are two vacancies on Whittlesey Town Council following the death of Cllr Alan Bristow and the resignation of Cllr Victoria Lang-Whiston. Picture: FDC There are two vacancies on Whittlesey Town Council following the death of Cllr Alan Bristow and the resignation of Cllr Victoria Lang-Whiston. Picture: FDC

Two seats are now vacant on Whittlesey Town Council and there is also a vacancy on Wisbech Town Council, Newton-on-the-Isle Parish Council and Tydd St Giles Parish Council.

The official notices state that any by-elections will not take place until May 6, 2021 due to legislation introduced to postpone this year’s Police and Crime Commissioner elections because of the lockdown.

“Should this legislation be amended this position will be revisited,” the notice says.

The Lattersey Ward of Whittlesey Town Council is now vacant following the death of Cllr Alan Bristow in April.

Cllr John Hoyles has resigned from Newton-in-the-Isle Parish Council. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Michael Pollitt FOR; EDP2 COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2008 TEL; (01603) 772434 Cllr John Hoyles has resigned from Newton-in-the-Isle Parish Council. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Michael Pollitt FOR; EDP2 COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2008 TEL; (01603) 772434

He had served on Whittlesey Town Council since 2008 and was elected to Fenland District Council in May 2019.

The other seat available on the same town council is in the Stonald Ward.

Its notice of vacancy was published on October 1 following the resignation of Cllr Victoria Lang-Whiston earlier in the autumn.

Meanwhile, in Wisbech, the Octavia Hill Ward now has a vacancy after Cllr Philip Wing resigned from the position earlier this month.

Two Fenland parish councils each have a vacancy following resignations.

It has been revealed Cllr John Hoyles, an influential Fenland farmer and long-serving parish councillor, has resigned from Newton-on-the-Isle parish council.

He has previously served as the council’s chairman.

In 2013, he was made an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his services to agriculture.

Mr Hoyles had also been a long-serving chairman of the National Farmer’ Union’s sugar board and served as chairman of the North Level Internal Drainage Board.

For the village community, he has also served as a churchwarden and the chairman of the governors of Tydd St Giles Primary School.

His family farms at Newton have been growing mustard for Colman’s of Norwich for more than a century.

Meanwhile, another vacancy has arisen at Tydd St Giles Parish Council following the resignation of Cllr George Minney earlier this summer.