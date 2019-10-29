Proud moment for Soham's Fish and Meat Company UK as they scoop 'very good' 5 star hygiene rating from council

It was a proud day for an East Cambridgeshire food company after they scooped 5 stars in a council hygiene inspection.

The Fish and Meat Company UK Ltd, based in Soham, received a 'very good' 5 star rating after a visit from East Cambridgeshire District Council on October 10.

Five stars is the highest rating a business can get as part of the council's 'scores on the doors'.

The company also achieved 'good' in structural compliance and 'high' in confidence in management during the inspection.

Ben Waters, managing director, said: "It's not just how you handle your food that gives you these marks, there is far more too it.

"From allergen list right through to what kind of pallet you can store your boxes on.

"So I was relieved upon receiving this 5 star and it allows customers to buy from me knowing 100 per cent that it's safe and has full traceability.

"A lot of behind the scenes work and lots of correct paperwork has ensured a 5 star food hygiene rating for us. Buy local and buy it safe."