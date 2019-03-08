Gallery

'No one should ever feel that suicide is the only answer': Fishing match in memory of Ricky Rodwell raises money for charity

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT Archant

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

The charity match was organised by Jo and Robert Satt in memory of Jo's cousin Ricky Rodwell.

Over the past four years a staggering £7269 has been raised for the Papyrus UK charity.

This year the match was held at Buttonhole Lakes in Wisbech on June 22.

Several local businesses, including Robert Goodards, Angling Direct and Carp Talk, donated raffle prizes and offered "overwhelming support" on the day.

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

Jo said: "No one should ever feel that suicide is the only answer and that they do not have anyone to turn to.

"If what we raise helps to save just one life it's a job well done and a life worth saving.

"The day itself was an absolutely beautiful day with temperatures rising to a scorching 20 degrees - Ricky was looking after us with the weather as usual.

"This made the fishing extremely hard especially with the inconsistency in the recent weather leading to the fish spawning days before, seeing six fishermen not weighing in at all as they either had tiddlers or had only caught the sun.

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

"But surprisingly enough this never put a dampener on the fishing at all."

Owners Chris and Bev at Buttonhole Lakes were described as "welcoming and fantastic", making the fishermen tea and coffee throughout the day.

"And even though this is a match with trophies and prize money at stake, it didn't stop the experienced fisherman around the lake helping each other with hints, tips and sharing bait with the novices which I think is heart-warming," Jo added.

Last year's winner Tony Brooks brought prizes, so the youngest fishermen didn't go away empty handed.

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

The results see last years top three winning but in a slightly different order and Rob Satt finally bagging the trophy for first place.

1st Place: Rob Satt - 64lb 10oz

2nd Place: Gary Dorman - 50lbs 6oz

3rd Place: Tony Brooks - 38lb 12oz.

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

A trophy for biggest fish this year was won by Wayne Esberger.

Thanks from Jo and Rob were given to Jo's aunty Maggie and uncle Paul, sister Emma Smith and all the fishermen, family, friends and local businesses for their kind donations.

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT A fishing match in memory of a man who took his own life has raised more than £500 for a national suicide prevention charity. Picture: JO SATT

You may also want to watch: