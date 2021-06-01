Published: 1:14 PM June 1, 2021

It was a 'thumbs up' for the first First Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert of the year on Sunday (May 30). - Credit: Kim Taylor

The glorious weather finally arrived in time for the first Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert of the season.

It is estimated up to 200 people enjoyed the free live music around the bandstand in Wisbech Park on Sunday afternoon (May 30).

The Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert on Sunday (May 30) kicked off the season of free live music in Wisbech Park. - Credit: Kim Taylor

For the first concert, everyone enjoyed music from Cambridge-based band ‘Run for Cover’ who were supported by solo singer Lloydy Moon.

Both played many well-known hits in their sets, including ‘Valerie’ by the Zutons and later covered by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ and George Ezra’s ‘Shotgun’.

Friends of Wisbech Bandstand arrange free concerts and the costs are covered by sponsors.

The crowd is encouraged bring their own deckchairs and make the most of the live music. Bygones cafe also delivers meals to the park.

The next event will be held on June 27 between 2pm and 4:30pm. The band Krusty Whiskas will be supported by John Bryans.

Information about future events is available on the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand Facebook page.

