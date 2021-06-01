News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech bandstand concert kicks off free live music season

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 1:14 PM June 1, 2021   
Crowds at the first Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert of the year

It was a 'thumbs up' for the first First Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert of the year on Sunday (May 30). - Credit: Kim Taylor

The glorious weather finally arrived in time for the first Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert of the season.

It is estimated up to 200 people enjoyed the free live music around the bandstand in Wisbech Park on Sunday afternoon (May 30).

Musician playing guitar at Wisbech bandstand

The Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert on Sunday (May 30) kicked off the season of free live music in Wisbech Park. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Friends enjoying the music at the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert

Friends catching up at the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert on Sunday (May 30). - Credit: Kim Taylor

For the first concert, everyone enjoyed music from Cambridge-based band ‘Run for Cover’ who were supported by solo singer Lloydy Moon.

Both played many well-known hits in their sets, including ‘Valerie’ by the Zutons and later covered by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ and George Ezra’s ‘Shotgun’.

Crowds enjoy the live music in Wisbech Park

Up 200 people sat socially distanced in Wisbech Park to enjoy the first summer concert organised by the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Two friends catching up at the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert.

Catching up with friends in the sun at the first Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert of the season. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Friends of Wisbech Bandstand arrange free concerts and the costs are covered by sponsors.

The crowd is encouraged bring their own deckchairs and make the most of the live music. Bygones cafe also delivers meals to the park.

The next event will be held on June 27 between 2pm and 4:30pm. The band Krusty Whiskas will be supported by John Bryans.

Information about future events is available on the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand Facebook page. 

Friends enjoying the music at the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert

It was a party in Wisbech Park on Sunday for the first Friends of Wisbech Bandstand live music event of the year. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Couple waving to the camera at Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert

It was all smiles for the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand concert, the first of 2021 was held on Sunday (May 30). - Credit: Kim Taylor

Friends enjoying the music at the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert

Friends enjoying the music at the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert on Sunday (May 30). - Credit: Kim Taylor

Poster promoting the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand events

Friends of Wisbech Bandstand organise a variety of live music throughout the summer. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Couple enjoying the music at the Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert

The glorious weather arrived in time for the first Friends of Wisbech Bandstand summer concert of the year. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Music
Wisbech News

