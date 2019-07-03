Emneth teen wins first place in Royal Norfolk Show young handlers sheep section

A teenager from Emneth impressed at the Royal Norfolk Show by winning first place in the young handlers sheep section.

Karen Welbourn, 18, competed in the 17 to 21 category after finishing her level 3 course in animal management at Easton and Otley College in Norwich.

In the final of all age group winners she also got reserve champion which qualifies her for the next round of the competition at the East of England showground in November.

Karen now works at Snettisham Park Farm.

Hundreds of pupils from all over the county headed to the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday and Thursday last week for the Royal Norfolk Show.

The show days included entering competitions, looking at the animals and farming equipment, learning about various careers and collecting numerous stickers.

It is the county's biggest event of the year with families and friends gathering together to celebrate food, farming, the countryside and the coast.