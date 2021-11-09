News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fireworks spectacular raises nearly £12,000 for primary school

Author

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:51 AM November 9, 2021
Updated: 10:54 AM November 9, 2021
Wisbech St Mary fireworks raise nearly £12,000

A fireworks spectacular raised nearly £12,000 for Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy. - Credit: Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy

A village primary school has raised nearly £12,000 from its annual firework display over the weekend. 

Hundreds of visitors came to see two displays of fireworks at Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy on Saturday, November 6. 

A spokesperson for the school said: “Thank you to everyone involved. 

“All money raised will be used by Wisbech St Mary CoE Academy to pay for resources to support our children’s learning.” 

More than 1,600 fireworks were on show, with music, food, tombolas, a disco and other stalls also available to entertain the crowds. 

In total, £4,000 of pyrotechnics were used which, after the event, the school confirmed that £11,900 was raised. 

Writing on the school’s Facebook page, headteacher Jaynie Lynch said she is “very appreciative of all the support for our school. 

“I can’t tell you how much this means to me and our school community.” 

