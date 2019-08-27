Police launch investigation after three arson attacks take place on Wisbech street over the sizzling Bank Holiday Weekend

An investigation has been launched following three arson attacks in Wisbech over the scorching Bank Holiday Weekend.

Firefighters were dispatched to Sandyland three days in a row from as early as 6.43am as small fires kept appearing on the small street.

Right next to the river bank, Sandyland is home to a number of Fen businesses, including a large tyre shop with a mountain of tyres situated at the top of the road.

The first call out was made at 7.46am on Saturday, August 24; just as the Bank Holiday Weekend was beginning.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "We arrived to find a fire in the open.

"Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 8.25am. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

The next call came in on Sunday, August 25 at 6.43am. A crew from Wisbech Fire Station was, again, called out to the deliberate blaze.

Finally, on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26), crews were called at 7.48am to reports of another fire in the open at Sandyland.

The spokesman said: "Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 8.15am.

"We did notice a pattern with these fires and information has been passed on to the police who are now investigating them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.