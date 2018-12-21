Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

21 December, 2018 - 12:40
Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

CAMBSFRS

A local business has donated £2,000 to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue after being “touched” by their Elton John Christmas video.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRSCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

The service re-created the famous John Lewis Christmas advert which sees children unwrapping firefighter toys on the big day.

The story follows them from childhood wanting to become a firefighter to driving a fire engine and coming down the pole.

The music video, with the strapline inspiring future lifesavers as well as popstars, has since been watched more that 375,000 times online.

Cambridge-based Terberg DTS were amongst the thousands touched by the video – they sent the service £2,000 to spend on gifts for children who are less fortunate than others.

Alisdair Couper, managing director at Terberg DTS which specialises in building terminal, yard tractors and other related vehicles, said: “We saw the video on twitter and were so touched by it we wanted to offer a donation.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support families who are in difficult circumstances at Christmas and we’re delighted Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service was able to bring our donation to life.”

Presents will be delivered to women’s refuges in Huntingdon, Fenland and Cambridge, a domestic violence advisory service in Peterborough and a food bank in Ely.

Hayley Douglas, head of media and communication at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, who had the initial idea for the video, said: “We’ve been bowled over by the reaction to the video and this has been the icing on the cake.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRSCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

“We’re extremely grateful to Terberg DTS for their generosity.

“We decided to buy fire service related toys and books as much as we could to tie in with the video. Who knows, the final outcome of all this might be that we inspire a few future firefighters.

“It’s been a manic few days raiding shelves in local toy shops and special mention has to go to Smyths Toys in Peterborough who not only gave us a discount but donated a massive fire engine toy for the communal area of one of the refuges.”

Hayley added: “The video cost nothing to make and was filmed on an iphone. It had no real purpose other than we thought it would be an interesting twist on the John Lewis advert so for all this to happen as a result is just unbelievable and has certainly made our Christmas!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

What’s on in Wimborne Minster this Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

13 of the best cream teas in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas carol concerts and services happening in Dorset this year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Dorset over Twixmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ramblers Group winter walks in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

March man guilty of ‘completely unprovoked and vicious’ stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

March man Jamie Thomas stabbed a father of one, unprovoked, in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. He has been given an indefinite hospital order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough died over the last five years, figures show

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Pupils in Wisbech raise money for charity over Christmas period

A series of events throughout Christmas period saw money split between East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Scotty’s Little Soldiers, St Peter and St Paul Church and the Meadowgate Mini Bus Appeal. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists