Firefighters called to deal with ‘large fire’ near Murrow

Firefighters were called to Seadyke Bank in Murrow to deal with a large fire this afternoon. The road will be closed for several hours. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

A large fire has broken out near Murrow today (Friday, April 24).

Firefighters from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Seadyke Bank this afternoon to deal with the incident.

The road has since been closed.

A spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “The road is closed due to a large fire that Cambs Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with.

“Fire service are still in attendance at a Fire at the above location. Due to this ongoing incident, Seadyke Bank will remain closed for a number of hours.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance. Picture: ZOE TEAGUE Smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance. Picture: ZOE TEAGUE

“Please avoid the area and stay inside.”

More to follow.

