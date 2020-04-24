Two industrial buildings hit by blaze near Murrow

Firefighters were called to Seadyke Bank near Murrow to deal with a blaze that hit two industrial buildings. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Archant

Around 20 firefighters tackled a large fire at two buildings in Murrow today (Friday, April 24).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to Seadyke Bank near Murrow to deal with a blaze that hit two industrial buildings. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Firefighters were called to Seadyke Bank near Murrow to deal with a blaze that hit two industrial buildings. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Seadyke Bank just before 2pm this afternoon to deal with the blaze, which hit two industrial buildings at GB Autos.

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.56pm on Friday, crews were called to a fire on Seadyke Bank in Murrow.

“Around 20 firefighters, including crews from Wisbech, March and Holbeach in Lincolnshire attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving two industrial buildings. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

Firefighters were called to Seadyke Bank near Murrow to deal with a blaze that hit two industrial buildings. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Firefighters were called to Seadyke Bank near Murrow to deal with a blaze that hit two industrial buildings. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Earlier today, police had closed off the road. Writing on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “Seadyke Bank will remain closed for a number of hours.

“Please avoid the area and stay inside.”

Firefighters were called to Seadyke Bank near Murrow to deal with a blaze that hit two industrial buildings. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Firefighters were called to Seadyke Bank near Murrow to deal with a blaze that hit two industrial buildings. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance. Picture: ZOE TEAGUE Smoke from the fire could be seen from a distance. Picture: ZOE TEAGUE

You may also want to watch: