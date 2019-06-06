Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

It was a day on the frontline for students in Wisbech who were visited by firearms officers from Cambridgeshire Police.

The Meadowgate Police Volunteer Cadets had the chance to handle equipment that the officers use, including shields, batons and protective gear.

Officers also gave a talk about the challenges they face on a daily basis and showed them around their vehicle.

A spokesperson said: "Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets were extremely lucky to have a visit at the school from some firearms police officers.

"They took time out of their busy schedule to give a talk to the cadets and show them around their vehicle.

"They have learned all about what firearms officers do and been fortunate enough to handle some of the equipment."

The volunteer cadets take part in a range of activities in the community from gardening to litter picking.

The scheme gives them a chance to give back to the community and prepares them for the outside world.

