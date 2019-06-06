Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers

06 June, 2019 - 11:38
Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

It was a day on the frontline for students in Wisbech who were visited by firearms officers from Cambridgeshire Police.

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

The Meadowgate Police Volunteer Cadets had the chance to handle equipment that the officers use, including shields, batons and protective gear.

Officers also gave a talk about the challenges they face on a daily basis and showed them around their vehicle.

A spokesperson said: "Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets were extremely lucky to have a visit at the school from some firearms police officers.

"They took time out of their busy schedule to give a talk to the cadets and show them around their vehicle.

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

"They have learned all about what firearms officers do and been fortunate enough to handle some of the equipment."

The volunteer cadets take part in a range of activities in the community from gardening to litter picking.

The scheme gives them a chance to give back to the community and prepares them for the outside world.

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

Jake Mattless, a College of West Anglia (CWA) computing student from Wisbech, scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification to secure a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019. Picture: CWA.

Most Read

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

Jake Mattless, a College of West Anglia (CWA) computing student from Wisbech, scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification to secure a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019. Picture: CWA.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Dramatic video footage emerges after large deliberate fire rips through trees, fencing and two sheds on street in Wisbech

The large fire was filmed ripping through the huge tree on Cherry Road in Wisbech. Picture: MICHELLE BABIN

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers

Volunteer police cadet students enjoy action-packed day with firearms officers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Daks Over Duxford mass flight commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

One of the Dakotas taking part in the Daks Over Duxford event at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Arsonists target two straw stacks near to the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

German police officer on the beat in Cambridgeshire as part of exchange programme

German police officer on the beat in Cambridgeshire as part of exchange programme. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists