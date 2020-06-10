Campervan written off after it accidentally catches fire

This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE Archant

A prized campervan was written off when it became engulfed in flames.

The campervan was in Barton Road, Wisbech, on Saturday when fire broke out.

“We arrived to find a van well alight and extinguished it using hose reels,” said a fire service spokesman.

The crews arrived just after 2.30.pm and stayed for more than an hour dousing the flames and making it safe.

The spokesman added: “The cause of the fire was accidental.”

The Caravan and Motorhome Club of Great Britain says that fires are extremely rare in caravans and motorhomes, but in the event of a fire emergency, it’s critical to know what to do.”

Evacuate quickly is the first piece of advice and always remember to keep a fire extinguisher.

“The first thing to do is to get everyone out as quickly as possible,” says the club. “Only after everyone is safely outside should you worry about tackling the fire and saving your possessions.”

