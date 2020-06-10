Advanced search

Campervan written off after it accidentally catches fire

PUBLISHED: 12:54 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 10 June 2020

This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Archant

A prized campervan was written off when it became engulfed in flames.

This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUEThis prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

The campervan was in Barton Road, Wisbech, on Saturday when fire broke out.

“We arrived to find a van well alight and extinguished it using hose reels,” said a fire service spokesman.

The crews arrived just after 2.30.pm and stayed for more than an hour dousing the flames and making it safe.

The spokesman added: “The cause of the fire was accidental.”

This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

The Caravan and Motorhome Club of Great Britain says that fires are extremely rare in caravans and motorhomes, but in the event of a fire emergency, it’s critical to know what to do.”

Evacuate quickly is the first piece of advice and always remember to keep a fire extinguisher.

“The first thing to do is to get everyone out as quickly as possible,” says the club. “Only after everyone is safely outside should you worry about tackling the fire and saving your possessions.”

This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘I supported him to become mayor - quite frankly I wish I had never done so’ says fellow ward councillor after Tory defects to independent group

What Cllr Steve Tierney wrote about his fellow ward councillor Michael Hill: “I campaigned for Michael Hill to be elected on several occasions (often when he did little or no campaigning himself) and I supported him in various roles and to become mayor.I wish I had never done so.” Picture: ARCHANT

Freed: Stolen cocker spaniels found in police raid on travellers’ site in the Fens

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS.

Most Read

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘I supported him to become mayor - quite frankly I wish I had never done so’ says fellow ward councillor after Tory defects to independent group

What Cllr Steve Tierney wrote about his fellow ward councillor Michael Hill: “I campaigned for Michael Hill to be elected on several occasions (often when he did little or no campaigning himself) and I supported him in various roles and to become mayor.I wish I had never done so.” Picture: ARCHANT

Freed: Stolen cocker spaniels found in police raid on travellers’ site in the Fens

In Willingham Cambs Police reported that 'Tilly and Abba, two beautiful cocker spaniels were found during a warrant executed in the village. Four suspects arrested. a stolen quad and Gator seized as well as three vehicles used in crime. two of them 4x4s fully equipped for fuel theft', Picture; CAMBS COPS.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Campervan written off after it accidentally catches fire

This prized campervan was destroyed accidentally when fire broke out in Barton Road, Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Uninsured driver’s luck runs out in police chase

Police seized an uninsured Mercedes car on Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech after a successful chase. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Accountancy firm receives generous reward in combined authority grant scheme

Richard Welbourne, owner of Welbourne and Co Ltd. has received a generous grant to help a new staff member work effectively from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Six-year-old on road to recovery after completing ‘very aggressive’ cancer treatment

Six-year-old Niall from Wisbech has completed his cancer treatment and is on a road to recovery following his shock diagnosis. Picture: Submitted/Family

Fen illustrators send custom Father’s Day cards contactless amid Covid-19 lockdown

Creative March couple Brandon Mattless and Abigail Hookham have created a contactless solution for Father�s Day gift giving. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24