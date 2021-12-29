Boxing Day blaze rips through first floor flat
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
A man was treated by ambulance staff after a fire ripped through a flat in Wisbech.
Fire crews from both Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to the blaze on Awdry Drive in Wisbech on Boxing Day.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 10.21pm on Sunday, crews from Wisbech and March, along with crews from West Walton and Outwell, were called to a fire on Awdry Drive.
“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a first floor flat in a mid-terraced building.
“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 1.15am.”
The spokesperson added: “A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.”
The cause of fire was accidental.
