News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Boxing Day blaze rips through first floor flat

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:25 PM December 29, 2021
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a Wisbech flat

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a flat on Awdry Drive, Wisbech. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A man was treated by ambulance staff after a fire ripped through a flat in Wisbech. 

Fire crews from both Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to the blaze on Awdry Drive in Wisbech on Boxing Day. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 10.21pm on Sunday, crews from Wisbech and March, along with crews from West Walton and Outwell, were called to a fire on Awdry Drive. 

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a first floor flat in a mid-terraced building.  

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 1.15am.” 

The spokesperson added: “A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.” 

The cause of fire was accidental. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body pulled from Wisbech river
  2. 2 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman
  3. 3 Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash
  1. 4 Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured
  2. 5 New lease of life for closed 17th century Michelin pub
  3. 6 Flooding forces closure of Cambridgeshire road
  4. 7 Derby day delight gives new Wisbech Town era the perfect start
  5. 8 Camp Beagle bans visitors after Covid-19 outbreak
  6. 9 Death crash victim named by police
  7. 10 Boxing Day blaze rips through first floor flat
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Wisbech woman is among seven drink drivers who have lost their licences this week

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Seven more drink drivers lose their licences

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Dean Smith, 46, of Bushey, Watford, Hertf

Father of girl who died 14 years after he threw her in cot jailed

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Paul Machin, who was walking home with his partner, never regained consciousness,

Cambs Live News

Two jailed for murder 15 years after brutal attack

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Wanted: Suspect in Wisbech flat burglary. 

Cambs Live News

Suspect in Wisbech flat burglary

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon