Fire crews tackled a blaze at a flat on Awdry Drive, Wisbech. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A man was treated by ambulance staff after a fire ripped through a flat in Wisbech.

Fire crews from both Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to the blaze on Awdry Drive in Wisbech on Boxing Day.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 10.21pm on Sunday, crews from Wisbech and March, along with crews from West Walton and Outwell, were called to a fire on Awdry Drive.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a first floor flat in a mid-terraced building.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 1.15am.”

The spokesperson added: “A male casualty was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.”

The cause of fire was accidental.