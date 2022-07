A blaze has broken out in the centre of Wisbech.

Firefighters tackle Wisbech blaze - Credit: Jonathan Farmer

Firefighters tackle Wisbech blaze - Credit: Jonathan Farmer

Firefighters tackle Wisbech blaze - Credit: Jonathan Farmer

Early reports suggest it the former telephone exchange in Somers Road.

Photos from the scene indicate the intensity of the blaze although it is not known yet if anyone has been injured or what caused it.

(This is breaking news, more as we get it)