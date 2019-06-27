Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech
Published: 2:52 PM June 27, 2019 Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020
- Credit: Archant
One man was cut from a vehicle after a crash in Wisbech this week.
Two crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service were called at 1.16pm to New Bridge Lane on Tuesday to reports of a two-vehicle collision.
A man was released by firefighters and left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.
Crews returned to their station by 2.30pm.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus