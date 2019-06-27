News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:52 PM June 27, 2019    Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020
The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE - Credit: Archant

One man was cut from a vehicle after a crash in Wisbech this week.

Two crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service were called at 1.16pm to New Bridge Lane on Tuesday to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

A man was released by firefighters and left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.

Crews returned to their station by 2.30pm.

