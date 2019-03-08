Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 15:52 27 June 2019
Archant
One man was cut from a vehicle after a crash in Wisbech this week.
The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE
Two crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service were called at 1.16pm to New Bridge Lane on Tuesday to reports of a two-vehicle collision.
A man was released by firefighters and left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.
Crews returned to their station by 2.30pm.