Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:52 27 June 2019

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

One man was cut from a vehicle after a crash in Wisbech this week.

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICEThe aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Two crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service were called at 1.16pm to New Bridge Lane on Tuesday to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

You may also want to watch:

A man was released by firefighters and left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.

Crews returned to their station by 2.30pm.

Most Read

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse. A stark contast from how it looked just two years ago (top right). Picture: BERNIE SMITH/ FACEBOOK

Most Read

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse. A stark contast from how it looked just two years ago (top right). Picture: BERNIE SMITH/ FACEBOOK

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Wisbech nursery named as one of the region’s top performers following perfect review

Wisbech Day Nursery with their award for reaching the top 20 day nurseries in the East of England. Picture: SARAH VICK

Fenland District councillors approve one planning application and refuse two others

Cllr Dave Connor who is the newly appointed chairman of Fenland Council planning committe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Metro Mayor challenged on Kings Dyke funding and when project will be completed

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists