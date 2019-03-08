Fire crews release one casualty after collision in Wisbech
PUBLISHED: 14:51 09 August 2019
Archant
Fire crews were called to a road traffic collision in Wisbech yesterday.
Fire crews from Wisbech and Outwell attended a road traffic collision yesterday (August 8) at South Brink. One casualty was released by firefighters and thereafter cared for by the ambulance service. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
One crew from Wisbech and one crew from Outwell attended the scene at South Brink at 11.52am on Thursday (August 8) to find a collision involving one vehicle.
Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty, who was then cared for by the ambulance service.
Both crews returned to their stations at 2.19pm.
Fire crews from Wisbech and Outwell attended a road traffic collision yesterday (August 8) at South Brink. One casualty was released by firefighters and thereafter cared for by the ambulance service. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE