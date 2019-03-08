Advanced search

Fire crews release one casualty after collision in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 14:51 09 August 2019

Fire crews from Wisbech and Outwell attended a road traffic collision yesterday (August 8) at South Brink. One casualty was released by firefighters and thereafter cared for by the ambulance service. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Fire crews were called to a road traffic collision in Wisbech yesterday.

One crew from Wisbech and one crew from Outwell attended the scene at South Brink at 11.52am on Thursday (August 8) to find a collision involving one vehicle.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty, who was then cared for by the ambulance service.

Both crews returned to their stations at 2.19pm.

