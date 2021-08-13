Published: 4:55 PM August 13, 2021

It is moments like this that Wisbech fire crews most hate - when they can't get through to an emergency - Credit: Cambs Fire

Not for the first time, Wisbech firefighters pleaded to drivers to park sensibly to allow their crews access.

Wisbech crew commander Ady Strowger said parking inconsiderately was a menace as it causes obstructions and frustrations to other road users.

“But it can also make it difficult for all emergency services to access certain areas when responding to 999 calls,” he said.

“Inconsiderate parking, leading to problems with access for our fire engines, is an issue in a number of roads in Wisbech”.

He said his crews have historically found getting along roads in the following roads a “tight squeeze”. The worst are:

North Brink

Hill Street

Union Street

De Havilland Road

Milner Road

Clarence Road

High Street

He said there was often “a large number of cars double parked, parked on both sides of the road and sometimes also parked on double yellow lines”.

Drivers are urged to take care when parking their vehicles so they do not prevent fire engines from attending potentially life-threatening emergencies.

Ady said there are some areas around Wisbech that are notorious for motorists parking down both sides of a narrow street and there have been times when fire engines haven't been able to get past at all.

“This of course can cause a significant delay in responding to emergencies where someone's life could be at risk and every second counts,” he said.

“This is a growing problem due in part to increasing car ownership, reduced or unused resident parking areas, traffic calming schemes and thoughtless parking by some motorists.”

He added: “The problem can also be made worse at night, when most people are at home and during the school pick-up and drop-off times in term time.”

Ady added: “It is imperative that when drivers park their cars, they leave enough room for a fire engine to pass.

“A fire engine measures 2.6 metres (nine feet) wide and 8 metres (26 feet) long, so more room is needed than you might think, especially on tight corners.”

“Just remember, we could be trying to get to your home or to rescue you or your family another time.”