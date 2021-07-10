Published: 11:01 PM July 10, 2021

Remains of a late night 'party' torched near rugby club in Wisbech - Credit: Rugby Club

Photos of the torched remnants of a late-night party on a path encircling their ground have been posted by Wisbech Rugby Club.

A message on their Facebook page says simply: “The senseless vandalism continues.”

It says they have “endured BBQ fire damage on several areas of the pitches over the last couple of weeks”.

The message adds: “This overnight fire damage also presents a risk to passing pedestrians, especially when it gets dark.”

One group member question whether the latest damage “could have anything to do with the five youths (16 to 18) I nearly ran into at 2.50 am this morning (Saturday( on the bends at Leverington.

“No lights and riding down the middle of the road in the dark yelling and shouting.”



