Wisbech Standard > News

Evidence of ‘party’ near rugby club torched

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:01 PM July 10, 2021   
Photos of the torched remnants of a late-night party on a path encircling their ground have been posted by Wisbech Rugby Club.  

A message on their Facebook page says simply: “The senseless vandalism continues.” 

It says they have “endured BBQ fire damage on several areas of the pitches over the last couple of weeks”. 

The message adds: “This overnight fire damage also presents a risk to passing pedestrians, especially when it gets dark.” 

One group member question whether the latest damage “could have anything to do with the five youths (16 to 18) I nearly ran into at 2.50 am this morning (Saturday( on the bends at Leverington.  

“No lights and riding down the middle of the road in the dark yelling and shouting.” 


