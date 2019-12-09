Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File Archant/File

A large Fen building went up in flames at the weekend and left firefighters tackling the blaze for more than four hours.

The fire started at the building, measuring 15 x 20 meters, at North Brink in Wisbech at around 3am on Sunday, December 8.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Wisbech, one crew from March and one crew from West Walton were called to the fire.

"Crews arrived to find a fire in a building measuring 15 x 20 metres.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used three jets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 7.20am.

"The incident was later reinspected. The cause of the fire was accidental."