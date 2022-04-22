News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Firefighters tackling large blaze at Wisbech Market Place shop

Will Durrant

Published: 6:51 PM April 22, 2022
Updated: 7:05 PM April 22, 2022
Firefighters on the scene of a blaze at Cashino, Wisbech

Firefighters on the scene of a blaze at Cashino, Wisbech - Credit: Ian Carter

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at Cashino in Wisbech.

The fire broke out at around 6.15pm today (Friday, April 22).

Pictures show the shop front on Market Place engulfed in flames, with smoke visible throughout the town.

Firefighters and police on the scene of a serious fire at Cashino, Wisbech

Firefighters and police on the scene of a serious fire at Cashino, Wisbech - Credit: Ian Carter

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at Cashino, Wisbech

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at Cashino, Wisbech - Credit: Duncan Riddell

An eyewitness told this newspaper six fire engines are on the scene.

Another said they do not believe there are any casualties.

Cambridgeshire Police is also on the scene.

