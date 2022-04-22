Breaking
Firefighters tackling large blaze at Wisbech Market Place shop
Published: 6:51 PM April 22, 2022
Updated: 7:05 PM April 22, 2022
- Credit: Ian Carter
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at Cashino in Wisbech.
The fire broke out at around 6.15pm today (Friday, April 22).
Pictures show the shop front on Market Place engulfed in flames, with smoke visible throughout the town.
An eyewitness told this newspaper six fire engines are on the scene.
Another said they do not believe there are any casualties.
Cambridgeshire Police is also on the scene.