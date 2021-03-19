Published: 12:59 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM March 19, 2021

Wisbech mayor Cllr Aigars Balsevics has been handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice by Cambridgeshire police for Covid-19 breaches at his pub, the Angel, on Christmas Eve. - Credit: WTC

Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics has been handed a £1,000 fixed notice penalty for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

A police spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man has been made aware that a £1,000 Covid Fixed Penalty Notice was submitted at the end of last month.

"It is currently being considered by ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“We encourage communities to take personal responsibility and follow Government regulations to help stop the spread of the virus.”

The statement was provided following a request by this newspaper as to whether Cambridgeshire Police had taken action separately to that by Fenland District Council licensing committee.

Cllr Balsevics, 39, went before a licensing subcommittee of the council on Monday.

It was to answer allegations that on Christmas Eve he was the designated premises supervisor (DPS) of the Angel public house when police and environmental health officers inspected it.

And on that evening he breached Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.

On Thursday the committee removed Cllr Balsevics as the DPS and suspended the pub’s premises licence held by Elgoods for three months.

“There was little or no safeguarding for employees and customers,” was the verdict of the licensing committee of Fenland District Council.

“The motive behind this blatant disregard can only be for profit,” the committee concluded.

ACRO Criminal Records Office (ACRO)offers those who have received fixed penalty notices the option of paying in full within 28 days or contesting it through the courts.

There is no facility to appeal or dispute.

These can only be contested through a court hearing.