Documentary reveals zero per cent of people surveyed feel safe in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:11 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 19 May 2020

Is Wisbech really that Bad? sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

Is Wisbech really that Bad? sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

YouTube/Faye Ferguson

A documentary has revealed 0 per cent of people feel safe in Wisbech and some dubbed the town as “remote” and “shabby”.

The short documentary named 'Is Wisbech really that Bad?' sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

The film titled ‘Is Wisbech really that bad?’ was produced by Faye Ferguson who asked residents how they feel about the town in which they live.

A survey revealed some residents thought the town was “very run down”, it was “densely populated” and had “gotten worse”.

An interview with town councillor and business owner Andy Maul puts a positive spin on the programme after he calls Wisbech a “fabulous town”.

He said: “I believe it [Wisbech] has got a lot of potential and has got a lot to offer.

The short documentary named ‘Is Wisbech really that Bad?’ sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson The short documentary named ‘Is Wisbech really that Bad?’ sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

“People from other towns seem to think their towns are worse and the reason is because when you’re in the town you live, you see the faults.

“It’s always that feeling that the grass is greener on the other side, but every town has its own issues.”

Resident Chloe Ogden said: “Wisbech has got a certain reputation, there is not too much to do for young people round here.

“If you look in the town centre, there is barely any shops there. You have to go to King’s Lynn or Peterborough for decent shops.”

The short documentary named ‘Is Wisbech really that Bad?’ sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson The short documentary named ‘Is Wisbech really that Bad?’ sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

Speaking on anti-social behaviour, Mr Maul added: “One of the biggest in this area is that we have a police force which is not sufficiently manned.

“This town is well known for modern day slavery, there is county lines issues going on, all of those things have to take a priority.

“People will always come across as if there is very limited stuff to do in this town.

“There are vast amounts of different volunteering groups, there are vast amounts of clubs and activities for people to do in this town.

The short documentary named ‘Is Wisbech really that Bad?’ sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson The short documentary named ‘Is Wisbech really that Bad?’ sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

“If you think that there is something the town is lacking then bring that forward and do it yourself, get people to support you.”

The documentary concludes with a short statement from the creator who sums up her findings throughout her research and interviews.

Ms Ferguson said: “While considering these different opinions, I believe that Wisbech is not that bad.

“I do think the town could do with some more introductions, such as the railway, more police presence and more businesses in the town centre.

The short documentary named ‘Is Wisbech really that Bad?’ sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson The short documentary named ‘Is Wisbech really that Bad?’ sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

“However, Wisbech is a small town in the countryside with little resources and it relies on every individual in order for the town to flourish.”

