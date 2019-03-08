Wisbech launches Fenland's fifth Green Dog Walkers scheme

Dog owners and their four-legged friends have pledged to help stop dog fouling in their community following the launch of Fenland's fifth Green Dog Walkers scheme.

Wisbech became the latest community to launch the scheme on Wednesday (October 23), alongside March, Chatteris, Whittlesey and Wimblington.

Wisbech Town Council and Fenland District Council joined forces for the latest initiative, which encourages dog owners to clean up after their pets in a non-confrontational and friendly way.

A total of 27 dog owners registered over 30 dogs at its launch in Wisbech Park, which was attended by Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's Portfolio Holder for the Environment.

Everyone who signs up to the scheme pledges to always clean up after their dog, carry extra dog waste bags, be happy to provide a bag to those without one, and be a friendly reminder to other dog walkers to pick up after their pets.

In return, they receive a Green Dog Walker dog tag to display on their dog's lead or collar and a roll of dog waste bags.

Cllr Murphy said: "As with other Fenland communities, the vast majority of dog owners in Wisbech are responsible and will always pick up after their pet. Unfortunately there remain some who continue to blight our open green spaces with dog fouling.

"Green Dog Walkers is an excellent way to tackle the issue, with responsible dog owners helping us to raise awareness, change people's attitudes about dog fouling and encourage more responsible dog ownership."

For more information about joining one of the district's Green Dog Walkers schemes - or to enquire about launching a new one in your community - contact the Council's Street Scene team via email at: streetscene@fenland.gov.uk

Witnessed dog fouling? Owners who fail to clean up after their dogs can be reported online at: www.fenland.gov.uk/dogfouling The public's help makes it easier to catch offenders.