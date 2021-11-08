Throwback to the seventh annual Last Night of the Proms event, which was held at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Wisbech in September 2019. - Credit: IAN CARTER

A proms event that had to be cancelled twice due to Covid-19 restrictions is finally returning next month.

A Festive Last Night of the Proms will take place at The Church of St Peter & St Paul in Wisbech on Saturday December 4.

The last proms event, held in September 2019 with a 'music of the last 75 years' theme, took the near 200 attendees back to the 40s and all the way to modern day.

Trevor Wright, church warden, said: "After cancelling this event in 2020 and again in September 2021, due to Covid019 restrictions, St Peter's Church Wisbech are pleased to announce the return of this popular event.

"Performing in the church again will be King's Lynn Town Band together with local guest soprano Anneli Killen in a Festive Night of the Proms."

Held in aid of the up-keep of the Fen church, doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets cost £8 and the entry price includes refreshments.

Tickets are available by calling 01945 430586 or 07538 875884.



