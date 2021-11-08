Twice-cancelled proms event is finally back at church
- Credit: IAN CARTER
A proms event that had to be cancelled twice due to Covid-19 restrictions is finally returning next month.
A Festive Last Night of the Proms will take place at The Church of St Peter & St Paul in Wisbech on Saturday December 4.
The last proms event, held in September 2019 with a 'music of the last 75 years' theme, took the near 200 attendees back to the 40s and all the way to modern day.
Trevor Wright, church warden, said: "After cancelling this event in 2020 and again in September 2021, due to Covid019 restrictions, St Peter's Church Wisbech are pleased to announce the return of this popular event.
"Performing in the church again will be King's Lynn Town Band together with local guest soprano Anneli Killen in a Festive Night of the Proms."
Held in aid of the up-keep of the Fen church, doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
You may also want to watch:
Tickets cost £8 and the entry price includes refreshments.
Tickets are available by calling 01945 430586 or 07538 875884.
Most Read
- 1 Tesco thief who stole 64 bottles of Jack Daniels jailed for Christmas
- 2 Suspected drink driver collides with vehicle and crashes into fence
- 3 Take a look inside this stunning £750,000 Georgian home hidden in the Fens
- 4 Student features in COP26 film about future of the Fens
- 5 Man charged in connection with Cambridgeshire drug dealing offences
- 6 DNA on apple helps catch ‘good boy’ who terrorised bank staff
- 7 ‘More than just a village hall’ say staff at Marshland Hall
- 8 Family pays tribute to 'a true gentleman' and club stalwart
- 9 New homes 'too much of a burden' for village, warns clerk
- 10 Fly tippers may have left valuable clue at the scene