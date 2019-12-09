Advanced search

Festive delights at Wisbech Christmas Market

PUBLISHED: 19:38 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 09 December 2019

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market.

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Hundreds lined the streets of the town to indulge in all things festive - even police officers were eager to pose for a pic with Santa.

From roast chestnuts to hot chocolate baileys liquor and live music - there was something for all the family.

There was a wide range of stalls offering quality gifts and plenty of seasonal food to tempt the taste buds.

The annual event took place in the Market Place, Market Street, High Street, Cresent and Horsefair Shopping Centre on Sunday December 8.

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

For the younger visitors there was a chance to meet and stroke a reindeer before they head off for the festive season with Santa.

Nearly 50 stalls were on offer with luxury herbs and spices to specialist jams and chutneys and rare meats.

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTERHandmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Three arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in his 30s in Wisbech

Magpas air ambulance was dispatched to Wisbech today but a man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court. Three arrests on suspicion of murder have been made. Pictures; ARCHANT

Most Read

Oh dear! Traffic chaos as lorry crashes into railings on Town Bridge in Wisbech

Large lorry blocking traffic on Town Bridge in Wisbech after driving over railings. Picture: JW/Wisbech Oh Dear

Large North Brink building goes up in flames at 3am in Wisbech

A large building in North Brink, Wisbech went up in flames on Sunday morning (December 8). Picture: Archant/File

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Three murder suspects released under investigation

A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech. Pictures; ARCHANT

Three arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in his 30s in Wisbech

Magpas air ambulance was dispatched to Wisbech today but a man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court. Three arrests on suspicion of murder have been made. Pictures; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Take a look inside Amey’s Waterbeach waste plant where 400,000 tonnes of waste comes from across Cambridgeshire

More than 400,000 tonnes of waste from across Cambridgeshire is sorted, recycled and disposed of at the Amey plant in Waterbeach every year. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Festive delights at Wisbech Christmas Market

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER

Man who called police to report aggravated burglary at Primrose Farm in Wisbech arrested for cannabis production

Officers were called to Primrose Farm in Chapel Lane at 10.15pm on Saturday (December 7). Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Get the baggy trousers ready - Madness announce Forest Live shows for summer 2020

Tickets on sale for Madness at Thetford Forest

Lucky escape for drivers and passengers after late night crash at Leverington Common

Two drivers and their passengers had a lucky escape after a late night collision on the B1166 at Leverington Common. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists