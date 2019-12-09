Festive delights at Wisbech Christmas Market

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Handmade decorations, tasty festive treats, reindeers and Santa were all at the heart of this year's Wisbech Christmas Market.

Hundreds lined the streets of the town to indulge in all things festive - even police officers were eager to pose for a pic with Santa.

From roast chestnuts to hot chocolate baileys liquor and live music - there was something for all the family.

There was a wide range of stalls offering quality gifts and plenty of seasonal food to tempt the taste buds.

The annual event took place in the Market Place, Market Street, High Street, Cresent and Horsefair Shopping Centre on Sunday December 8.

For the younger visitors there was a chance to meet and stroke a reindeer before they head off for the festive season with Santa.

Nearly 50 stalls were on offer with luxury herbs and spices to specialist jams and chutneys and rare meats.

