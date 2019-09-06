Wisbech's The Ferry Project up for two awards for their 'inspiring' work

A charity that helps homeless people in Fenland is finalist in two categories at the 2019 Women in Housing Awards.

The Ferry Project is up in Woman of the Year: Homelessness/Care and Support category and Improving the Lives of Women or Communities.

Emma Webb, support team leader has been shortlisted for the Woman of the Year award for her inspiring work with others, despite facing many personal challenges.

Emma's team supports more than 1,000 people a year who are either homeless or unemployed.

She has took part in mental health first aider training, drug and alcohol training as well as obtaining a PTLLS qualification so that she could train clients in work related skills and learning management skills.

In addition to this, Emma was key in the development of a job café for the people of Wisbech which, over a two year period, supported more than 2,000 people.

The second award recognises the work that the women at the Queen Mary Centre (QMC) are undertaking to help local groups.

Activities at the centre include the Rima's Ladies group, All Sorts Together and TOAST which create a welcoming space for the community.

Group founder, Rima Simkute said: "I felt very alone and isolated when I arrived in the UK and I knew that there must be something positive I could do to help other migrant women to make new friends.

"So I started a club at the QMC - and from a small group of mostly mums and kids sharing cake and having a chat, it has now grown to four different groups incorporating music, singing, craft and drama."

Keith Smith, Ferry Project director, said: "Emma, Rima and many others have gone above and beyond to make a real difference and the awards are a great celebration of the fantastic work which women are doing across the housing sector."

The aim of the Chorus Homes Ferry Project is to provide accommodation and give people the skills they need to enable independence.

These include life skills such as cooking and cleaning, education courses and vocational training to volunteering and employment opportunities.

Visit www.womeninhousingawards.co.uk for a full list of finalists and winners.