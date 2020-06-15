Advanced search

Wisbech Town FC reignite development plans with new seats

PUBLISHED: 14:05 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 15 June 2020

Wisbech Town FC have boosted their development plans with the addition of new seats. Picture: FACEBOOK/PAUL BRENCHLEY

Wisbech Town FC have boosted their development plans with the addition of new seats. Picture: FACEBOOK/PAUL BRENCHLEY

Archant

Wisbech Town FC continue to reignite their development plans on and off the pitch after the addition of new seating.

Wisbech Town FC have boosted their development plans at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium (pictured) with the addition of new seats. Picture: DAN MASONWisbech Town FC have boosted their development plans at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium (pictured) with the addition of new seats. Picture: DAN MASON

The Fenmen bought around 180 seats from Boston United’s York Street ground, as well as frames to install at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

Wisbech chairman Paul Brenchley confirmed the purchase on social media, and although he said the seats won’t be in place until next year, the move was welcomed by Fenmen supporters.

Writing on social media, Mr Brenchley said: “I have bought the seats and frames from Boston United. Not sure where they can be sited, but it was at a price I could not turn down.”

As well as making improvements to the playing turf and further plans to restructure the clubhouse, the club announced they will be fielding both a reserve and youth team for the 2020-21 season.

Former Fenmen player Lee Brooks will coach the reserves alongside Danny Paynter, while Paul Clarke has been named as the under 13s coach as well as director of football.

The reserves will feature in the Peterborough and District League, while the under 13s will play in the Mid Norfolk League.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Watch as dozens head into Wisbech town centre as market gets back into its stride

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Cannabis seized by police during house raid

A man was reported to court for drug offences after police uncovered cannabis when they raided his home in Wisbech. On Saturday the local team executed the drugs warrant in Cherry Road. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Most Read

Watch as dozens head into Wisbech town centre as market gets back into its stride

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Cannabis seized by police during house raid

A man was reported to court for drug offences after police uncovered cannabis when they raided his home in Wisbech. On Saturday the local team executed the drugs warrant in Cherry Road. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wing commander hopeful pilot will be ‘located and recovered’ after F15C Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Cannabis seized by police during house raid

A man was reported to court for drug offences after police uncovered cannabis when they raided his home in Wisbech. On Saturday the local team executed the drugs warrant in Cherry Road. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Wisbech Town FC reignite development plans with new seats

Wisbech Town FC have boosted their development plans with the addition of new seats. Picture: FACEBOOK/PAUL BRENCHLEY
Drive 24