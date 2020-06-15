Wisbech Town FC reignite development plans with new seats

Wisbech Town FC continue to reignite their development plans on and off the pitch after the addition of new seating.

Wisbech Town FC have boosted their development plans at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium (pictured) with the addition of new seats. Picture: DAN MASON Wisbech Town FC have boosted their development plans at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium (pictured) with the addition of new seats. Picture: DAN MASON

The Fenmen bought around 180 seats from Boston United’s York Street ground, as well as frames to install at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

Wisbech chairman Paul Brenchley confirmed the purchase on social media, and although he said the seats won’t be in place until next year, the move was welcomed by Fenmen supporters.

Writing on social media, Mr Brenchley said: “I have bought the seats and frames from Boston United. Not sure where they can be sited, but it was at a price I could not turn down.”

As well as making improvements to the playing turf and further plans to restructure the clubhouse, the club announced they will be fielding both a reserve and youth team for the 2020-21 season.

Former Fenmen player Lee Brooks will coach the reserves alongside Danny Paynter, while Paul Clarke has been named as the under 13s coach as well as director of football.

The reserves will feature in the Peterborough and District League, while the under 13s will play in the Mid Norfolk League.

