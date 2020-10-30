Wisbech Town FC squad out of action after positive Covid-19 case
PUBLISHED: 10:12 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 30 October 2020
Wisbech Town FC’s first-team squad and management team are self-isolating after one of the group members tested positive for Covid-19.
The member began to show coronavirus symptoms on Saturday, October 24 following their Northern Premier League South East Division game at Loughborough Dynamo.
In a statement, the Fenmen, who have no fixture this weekend, said the group will now self-isolate until Sunday, November 8.
The statement read: “On Saturday evening, one of the first team group began to display mild symptoms of Covid-19, which was later confirmed by a positive test result.
“Following consultation with the Northern Premier League the decision has been made to cease all first team activity.
“The squad and management team are now self-isolating in line with government guidelines until Sunday, November 8.”
The statement added: “With there being no league game this Saturday, the only match affected by this is the trip to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday, November 7 which has been postponed to a later date.”
