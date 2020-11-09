School makes most of unused poppies donated by football club to mark Remembrance Day

Wisbech Town FC donated 40 poppies to Nene & Ramnoth School after the club were unable to wear them for first and reserve team matches due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM Archant

When Wisbech Town FC knew they would not be wearing poppies to mark the Remembrance period, they were determined not to let them go to waste.

The Fenmen’s supporters club bought stick-on poppies sporting the year 2020 that their first and reserve teams would wear at their games closest to Remembrance Sunday, but the coronavirus lockdown stopped that from happening.

So, instead of disposing them, they handed the collection to the town’s Nene & Ramnoth School on Thursday, who then added them to a wall display.

The club gave 40 stick-on poppies to the school, which have been included alongside drawings of poppy fields from year one pupils.

“When I suggested the idea, it wasn’t like ‘that’s a shame’ and they were thrown in the bin,” Spencer Larham, secretary of Wisbech Town FC who also works at Nene & Ramnoth School, said.

“I wanted to make sure they got used in a way that would be noticed and hopefully not go to waste.”

The club hopes they can continue helping the school and possibly other local organisations with donating poppies in the future.

