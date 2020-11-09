Advanced search

School makes most of unused poppies donated by football club to mark Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 16:03 09 November 2020

Wisbech Town FC donated 40 poppies to Nene & Ramnoth School after the club were unable to wear them for first and reserve team matches due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

Wisbech Town FC donated 40 poppies to Nene & Ramnoth School after the club were unable to wear them for first and reserve team matches due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

Archant

When Wisbech Town FC knew they would not be wearing poppies to mark the Remembrance period, they were determined not to let them go to waste.

Wisbech Town FC donated 40 poppies to Nene & Ramnoth School after the club were unable to wear them for first and reserve team matches due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SPENCER LARHAMWisbech Town FC donated 40 poppies to Nene & Ramnoth School after the club were unable to wear them for first and reserve team matches due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

The Fenmen’s supporters club bought stick-on poppies sporting the year 2020 that their first and reserve teams would wear at their games closest to Remembrance Sunday, but the coronavirus lockdown stopped that from happening.

So, instead of disposing them, they handed the collection to the town’s Nene & Ramnoth School on Thursday, who then added them to a wall display.

The club gave 40 stick-on poppies to the school, which have been included alongside drawings of poppy fields from year one pupils.

MORE: Stunning handmade poppy display made from plastic bottles appears on roundabout

“When I suggested the idea, it wasn’t like ‘that’s a shame’ and they were thrown in the bin,” Spencer Larham, secretary of Wisbech Town FC who also works at Nene & Ramnoth School, said.

“I wanted to make sure they got used in a way that would be noticed and hopefully not go to waste.”

The club hopes they can continue helping the school and possibly other local organisations with donating poppies in the future.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Terrified betting shop cashier re-lives moment she was robbed at knife-point

John Penhaligon stole from two bookmakers and robbed the friend he was staying with in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

£15,000 stolen from bedside table in lunchtime burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after £15,000 in cash was stolen from a home in Nene Parade, March. Pictures: Gopogle Street View

Children who lost both parents in fatal crash receive over £16,000 a stranger fundraised for them

Shane Yerrell, left picture on right, hands over more than £16,000 which was raised for Lexi Bateman and her little sister Elizabeth. Right picture shows Robert Bateman and his wife Paula, who were killed in a fatal crash in the autumn. Pictures: Shane Terrell / Family

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Terrified betting shop cashier re-lives moment she was robbed at knife-point

John Penhaligon stole from two bookmakers and robbed the friend he was staying with in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

£15,000 stolen from bedside table in lunchtime burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after £15,000 in cash was stolen from a home in Nene Parade, March. Pictures: Gopogle Street View

Children who lost both parents in fatal crash receive over £16,000 a stranger fundraised for them

Shane Yerrell, left picture on right, hands over more than £16,000 which was raised for Lexi Bateman and her little sister Elizabeth. Right picture shows Robert Bateman and his wife Paula, who were killed in a fatal crash in the autumn. Pictures: Shane Terrell / Family

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Terrified betting shop cashier re-lives moment she was robbed at knife-point

John Penhaligon stole from two bookmakers and robbed the friend he was staying with in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

School makes most of unused poppies donated by football club to mark Remembrance Day

Wisbech Town FC donated 40 poppies to Nene & Ramnoth School after the club were unable to wear them for first and reserve team matches due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police commissioner ‘in waiting’ urges chief constable to halt PCSO and enquiry office cuts until May election

Darryl Preston, elected by the Conservative Party to be their candidate for Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner. Mr Preston wants chief constable Nick Dean to halt proposed cuts until after the May 2021 election. Picture by Terry Harris.

Council services open for emergency appointments only during second lockdown

Fenland District Council's customer services and community hubs will remain open for emergency appointments only during the second coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Archant