Hard work celebrated and new Fenland volunteer police cadets welcomed at passing out parade in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 October 2019

Fenland volunteer police cadets celebrate their hard work and outstanding achievements during passing out parade at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus. Picture: CWA/GRACE JONES.

Senior police cadets were given awards for their hard-work and achievements while ten new cadets were officially inducted at a passing out parade in Wisbech.

More than 50 guests attended the parade, which was held at the College of West Anglia Wisbech campus.

To start proceedings senior leader Rhian Jones and inspector Ian Lombardo delivered speeches to the cadets, guests and members of the Cambridgeshire police force.

Ten new police cadets were officially inducted into the programme on the evening. They took their cadet's oath, took part in a passing out parade and were handed out their certificates to mark their success.

Senior police cadets were also recognised for their hard-work and outstanding achievements throughout the year.

Awards were handed out for their dedication and hard work in service to their community and the police service; those receiving the awards were head cadet Lewis Forth, deputy head cadet Louise Berry and Paige Goodman.

CWA uniformed services students from the Wisbech campus helped out on the evening to ensure the event ran smoothly.

Senior leader PC Rhian Jones said: "I am so proud of how far the cadets have come in such a short space of time.

"They have had eight weeks to learn and prepare for their role as volunteer police cadets before passing out as fully-fledged cadets.

"They have already volunteered 96 hours in their community, met the chief constable and Police and Crime Commissioner of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

"They have also been trained in first aid, visited the Hendon RAF Museum with the air cadets, received a session given by a magistrate and have used what they have learned to win two awards in the Cambridgeshire Annual Cadets Competition.

"The cadets are a huge source of pride for Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the young people who choose to give up their valuable time to participate in the programme are fantastic role models for their communities."

The passing out parade and awards ceremony that followed was attended by deputy police and crime commissioner Ray Bisby, Inspector Ian Lombardo, Inspector Caroline Scully, marketing personnel from the police force, CWA principal David Pomfret, Adrian Kent (uniformed services lecturer at CWA's Wisbech campus), Mark Rose (CWA's SMART supervisor).

Uniformed services students Sav Venni, Jordan Nash, Benjamin Barnes, Josh Choppin, Carter French, Benji Hewitt and Jordan Murphy also attended.

