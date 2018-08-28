Advanced search

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

PUBLISHED: 15:48 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 22 January 2019

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell. Picture: IAN BURT.

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds an estimated £1 million estate left to support the village.

Edith Blunt, in her late 80s, of Upwell, died in December 2012 and her house and two building plots in St Peters Road were sold shortly after.

It was Miss Blunt’s wishes that a charitable trust be set up to support the village.

Wisbech accountant Tony Davies became the executor of the will and a probate was granted in May 2013.

But it was not until August of last year that Mr Davies told Upwell Parish Council that a “list of potential trustees had been drawn up” and that letters were to be sent out “in the next two weeks” asking if they wanted to become trustees.

However, the parish council say they are not aware of any letters being sent to those interested.

Andrew Harrison, 54, who has lived in the village all his life, explained: “In her will Miss Blunt left her entire estate to Upwell.

“She wanted a charitable trust set up and for the money to go towards helping the residents of the village, local charitable organisations, the church and the village hall.

“None of this has transpired.

“She also wanted a nature walk created on the land behind her property, which has been cleared but is not open to the public yet.”

In 2016 around £500,000 from the estate was also used to form a company called The Hollies (Upwell) Limited to oversee the build of homes on a site next to Miss Blunt’s property.

Mr Davies is a director along with two others in the village.

Mr Harrison continued: “People were not very happy that her money was used for infrastructure.

“We were told that the loan would be paid back with a favourable rate of interest and for every plot sold a percentage was coming back to the trust.

“The village is asking what is happening.”

Mr Harrison added that he knew of at least four people who had expressed an interest in becoming a trustee, but they had received nothing in writing.

Upwell Parish Council has queried the “delay” in the process of setting up the trust, with the last point of contact with Mr Davies being in August 2018.

In a statement issued in the parish newsletter on August 24 last year, Mr Davies wrote: “After a very long time I am pleased to report that all of the assets of the estate have now been sold except for the land and car park of the old orchard behind the house.

“After talking to several people that I know in the village I have drawn up a list of potential trustees. Letters are being sent out in the next two weeks asking them if they will be prepared to become trustees.

“A tremendous amount of work has been completed to get to this stage, but there is still a long way to go.”

In autumn 2017, an update from Prue Lester, chairman of the parish council, said that they were unable to contact Mr Davies at that point due to his “poor health”.

Published in the Community Magazine at the time, it stated that when the remaining plots have sales completed the trust would be set up and a repayment of the loan “above the amount loaned”.

Mrs Blunt was in her late 80s when she passed away and had been a main figure in the community for all her life.

Mr Harrison added: “She was a nice lady and always involved with the village church.

“She lived alone after her mother and brother passed away.

“Residents are annoyed, there are community groups who would like some of this money to go towards their projects and things like the pavilion showers need to be fixed.

“The probate for her will was granted in May 2013 - we just want to know what is going on.”

The Wisbech Standard has tried on several occasions this week to contact Mr Davies for a comment.

