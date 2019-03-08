Advanced search

Wisbech church hosts party to celebrate five years of time credits success in Fenland

PUBLISHED: 14:50 17 October 2019

More than 60 people came together at Trinity Church in Wisbech to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Fenland’s Time Credits initiative. Picture: VANESSA BISMUTH/CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL.

More than 60 people came together at Trinity Church in Wisbech to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Fenland's Time Credits initiative.

Through Time Credits, people are encouraged to get involved in their community.

For every hour a person gives to their community, they earn one printed Time Credit. Guests at the celebration event, which was organised by Cambridgeshire County Council, enjoyed a buffet, craft activities and a raffle.

A candyfloss machine, chocolate fountain and games for children were provided by Community ARC while Fenland organisations Click Therapy were on hand with a photo booth and Becky from Massage & Wax gave mini-massages.

One Time Credits member earned credits at the event by offering her hair braiding skills.

The Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Michael Hill, cut the celebratory cake and Cllr Steve Tierney handed out thank you cards to all Time Credits volunteers to commend their hard work.

Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council's communities and partnership committee, said: "There was so much to celebrate: in Fenland alone since 2014, over 25,000 time credits have been earnt.

"That's 25,000 hours of time given to Fenland communities or 12.5 years (in 37 hour weeks).

"People have given their time in many different ways - from reading with children in school, to litter picking and running events.

"I encourage everybody in Cambridgeshire to have a look at how Time Credits work and get involved in their community to make the next five years a continuing success."

Cambs County Council is the main funder of the Time Credits programme which is run in partnership with social enterprise Tempo.

Since 2014, the programme has seen an increase in the number of people being active in their communities. It has also helped people to develop their skills and gain employment.

People can spend their time credits on activities in other community organisations, in local businesses and at large venues such as St. Paul's or the Tower of London.

They can also share them with friends and family or use them to thank others in turn.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/CambsTimeCredits or email Time.Credits@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or go to www.wearetempo.org/

