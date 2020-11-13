Advanced search

Thieves cut holes to steal power tools from vans

PUBLISHED: 14:37 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 13 November 2020

Power tools were stolen from three vans in Fenland after thieves cut holes next to locking mechanisms to gain access. The offences took place in Teal Road and Feldale Place, both in Whittlesey, and High Road in Elm, overnight on November 3 into 4. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Power tools were stolen from three vans in Fenland after thieves cut holes next to locking mechanisms to gain access.

The offences took place in Teal Road and Feldale Place, both in Whittlesey, and High Road in Elm, overnight on November 3 into 4.

Police are now advising members of the public to not leave tools in their vehicles.

“Where possible, it is advised tools are not left in vehicles which are unoccupied as vehicles such as vans are commonly targeted by criminals,” said a Cambs Police spokesman.

“Particularly at the moment when more people might not be in work or working as often due to the current pandemic, people are urged to empty vans.”

Advice on how to protect your vehicle from thieves can be found at https://bit.ly/3koFLcp.

Members of the public are strongly urged to report any suspicious activity to police, including any information about these three thefts.

This can be done online either through the reporting form at www.cambs.police.uk/report, via the web-chat function with an online operator, or by calling 101 if you don’t have access to the internet.

