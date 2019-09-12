Advanced search

Fenland school vows to improve so that children 'achieve their potential'

12 September, 2019 - 10:03
Headteacher Jaynie Lynch is pictured with children during Chinese New Year celebrations.

Fenland school vows to improve so that children 'achieve their potential'. Headteacher Jaynie Lynch is pictured with children during Chinese New Year celebrations. Picture: JAYNIE LYNCH

A Fenland school that has been warned to improve by inspectors say that they are "committed" to making sure that children achieve their potential.

Wisbech St Mary school warned to improve by inspectors - but rapid progress is being made. Picture: Steve Williams.Wisbech St Mary school warned to improve by inspectors - but rapid progress is being made. Picture: Steve Williams.

Wisbech St Mary Church of England Academy was inspected by Ofsted at the beginning of July.

The school was ranked as 'requiring improvement' overall, but was noted to be good in leadership, management, development, behaviour and welfare and their early years provision.

Inspectors said that the "legacy of weaker teaching" had left "significant gaps in pupils' knowledge and learning".

However, it was noted that there was "high expectations" for the school, with headteacher Jaynie Lynch leading with "passion and determination".

"She has empowered leaders and rapid improvement is being made," inspector Jenny Carpenter said.

"Leaders are developing an exciting curriculum."

But the education watchdog noted that the quality of teaching was "inconsistent".

The report, by inspector Ms Carpenter, continued: "There are gaps in some pupils' knowledge and understanding.

"The quality of teaching, learning and assessment is too variable."

But the report continued that "a nurturing environment supports pupils' good behaviour and positive attitudes to learning".

"Children make a good start to their education in the newly extended early years provision," it added.

The inspection came almost at the end of headteacher Ms Lynch's first year in charge.

Ms Lynch said she was pleased that Ofsted had recognised the progress made over the last year.

"I am very proud of the progress we have made within our school since the last inspection when the school was judged inadequate," she said.

"This rapid improvement is a result of high expectations which staff have risen to; we are determined to continue to improve to ensure that all of our children achieve their potential.

"We were very pleased that Ofsted recognised all of the good work that has been done last academic year, including the engaging and exciting curriculum we have developed for the children.

"Ofsted acknowledged that we are on a journey of rapid improvement, and that under my leadership the decline in outcomes has halted and we have seen an improvement in children's outcomes this academic year across school, including at the end of KS2.

"Although we are pleased with progress we have made, we know that there are further areas which require some improvement and need embedding.

"We, as a staff and governing body, are committed to taking our school to good overall.

"As one child told an inspector when asked what is good about the school, she simply replied, 'everything.'

The school has been part of the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust since September 2016.

It was noted that they are also providing "effective support" for the recent "rapid improvement of the school".

The school has 183 children on the school roll aged from two to 11.

