Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

Work on the following roads will be carried out from 8am to 6pm under full road closures:

• Goddard Crescent, Wisbech, end of April, one day

• Grosvenor Road, Wisbech, end of April, two days

• Fenland Road, Wisbech, end of April, two days

• Robin Mews, Wisbech, end of April, one day

• Redwing Drive, Wisbech, end of April, two days

• Kingfisher Drive, Wisbech, end of April, one day

• Kestrel Drive, Wisbech, end of April, one day

• Heron Road, Wisbech, end of April, two days

• Claygate, Whittlesey, end of April, two days

• Smiths Drive, March, end of April, two days

• Meadow Drive, March, end of April/early May, one day

• Collingwood Avenue, March, end of April/early May, two days

• Morton Avenue, March, end of April/early May, two days

• Ferry Way, Littleport, end of April/early May, one day

Work is weather dependent so dates are subject to change. Local people will be able to drive and cycle on the road soon after the work is complete, provided speeds remain below 20mph.

Drivers and cyclists are asked to take extra care when using the road as some loose stones may remain.

Advanced warning signs will be displayed before the work is due to start and diversions will be in place at each location – and access to properties will be maintained.

Leaflets will be delivered to residents and businesses affected by the work in advance.

Visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/surfacetreatments for more information.