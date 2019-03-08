Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

PUBLISHED: 11:23 02 April 2019

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

Archant

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

Work on the following roads will be carried out from 8am to 6pm under full road closures:

• Goddard Crescent, Wisbech, end of April, one day

• Grosvenor Road, Wisbech, end of April, two days

• Fenland Road, Wisbech, end of April, two days

• Robin Mews, Wisbech, end of April, one day

• Redwing Drive, Wisbech, end of April, two days

• Kingfisher Drive, Wisbech, end of April, one day

• Kestrel Drive, Wisbech, end of April, one day

• Heron Road, Wisbech, end of April, two days

• Claygate, Whittlesey, end of April, two days

• Smiths Drive, March, end of April, two days

• Meadow Drive, March, end of April/early May, one day

• Collingwood Avenue, March, end of April/early May, two days

• Morton Avenue, March, end of April/early May, two days

• Ferry Way, Littleport, end of April/early May, one day

Work is weather dependent so dates are subject to change. Local people will be able to drive and cycle on the road soon after the work is complete, provided speeds remain below 20mph.

Drivers and cyclists are asked to take extra care when using the road as some loose stones may remain.

Advanced warning signs will be displayed before the work is due to start and diversions will be in place at each location – and access to properties will be maintained.

Leaflets will be delivered to residents and businesses affected by the work in advance.

Visit www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/surfacetreatments for more information.

Most Read

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

‘Sad ending’ says Environment Agency after they remove wreckage of Dunkirk boat from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire

Sad ending foir Dunkirk boat Compass Rose after the wreckage of it was removed from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Most Read

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Motorist hospitalised after crash between two cars and a lorry on A17 near Sutton Bridge

Nine police cars, four fire engines, two ambulances and an air ambulance were called to a serious collision between two cars and a lorry on the A17 near Sutton Bridge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

‘Sad ending’ says Environment Agency after they remove wreckage of Dunkirk boat from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire

Sad ending foir Dunkirk boat Compass Rose after the wreckage of it was removed from the River Lark in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Customer demand for pouches will mean job losses at Wisbech as Nestle Purina Petcare says its canning production line will close in October

Nestle Purina Petcare, Wisbech, which employs 600 people. By October the company plans to close its canning production line following a fall-off in demand., Consultations have begun with the 'small but significant' number of employees who will be affected. Picture; NESTLE PURINA PETCARE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Four midwives retire in King’s Lynn after a total 140 years delivering thousands of babies

Four midwifery staff are hanging up their uniforms after delivering thousands of babies and giving a combined total of 140 years to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Pictured, from left, are: Patricia Wolstanholme, Tracey Stafford, Christine Harvey and Tracy Cross. Picture: QE NHS TRUST.

Grand opening of Wisbech’s new second-hand bookshop which aims to deliver the late Octavia Hill’s goal to ‘spread the word about reading’

Left to right at the Clock Bookshop opening: Cllr Gordon Bambridge, executive member for growth at Breckland Council, Wisbech mayoress Janet Tanfield, Charlotte Gilsenan, new chief executive officer of Bankside Open Spaces Trust, Peter Clayton, chairman of Octavia Hill Birthplace Museum Trust and Wisbech mayor Cllr Peter Human. Picture: SUPPLIED

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists