Tilney All Saints youngsters learn about fire safety with our region’s firefighters

Norfolk firefighters visited Tilney All Saints Primary School as they learned all about The Great Fire of London. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

Young people at a Fenland primary school learnt everything they need to know about fire safety with help from our region’s top firefighters.

While on the topic of The Great Fire of London, pupils at Tilney All Saints Primary School had a special visit from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The children, aged between six and nine-years-old, got to sit the fire engine and used the hose while it sprayed water onto their school’s playing field.

Firefighters spoke to the students during a normal school day about the importance of fire safety in their homes and during their time at school.

Jennifer Lancaster, class teacher, said: “The children had a lovely time exploring the fire engine and working the hose.

“They learnt so much from the visit and we are very grateful to King’s Lynn Fire Station’s White Watch for finding the time to come and talk to us.”

The school say that the opportunity was given to the class, named Penguin, to “further enhance their learning” and knowledge of fire safety.