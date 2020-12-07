Oh yes there will be a Christmas panto in the Fens!

Nine Lives Theatre Company is performing the Elf that Saved Christmas at The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech. Pictures: Nine Lives Theatre Company Archant

A Christmas panto will still happen in the Fens, thanks to a business that has stepped in to help.

Nine Lives Theatre Company is putting on a show this year at The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech, and tickets are now on sale.

The touring park has a heated outdoor area which is covered and this will become a winter wonderland for the audience to enjoy ‘The Elf that Saved Christmas’.

Neil Pollington, from The Secret Garden, in Mile Tree Lane, said: “With the lack of events and shows to attend this Christmas we felt the people of Wisbech deserved something to bring the cheer of Christmas this year.

“We have the perfect venue in our covered, outdoor fully heated venue to host what will surely be a real treat for families this Christmas.”

He added: “In teaming up with Nine Lives Theatre Company we have managed to produce a professional Christmas Panto whilst complying with all the Covid-19 restrictions.

“We are able to seat around 100 people safely in our venue which has been transformed into a magical winter wonderland.”

Performers are going through their last weeks of rehearsals for the show, which will take place between December 21 and 24.

The audience is being told to expect Christmas songs, bundles of laughter and dancing.

Michele Larkin, director of Nine Lives Theatre company, said: “We were busy planning our tour of the Elf when Covid-19 struck back in March and had a full list of venues booked when we had to cancel due to the pandemic, but having spoken to Neil and Lesley at The Secret Garden we believe we have the perfect venue to put the show on whilst observing all the rules.

“The space the venue allows has enabled us to construct a 20 metre long Christmas set which turns the whole venue into a spectacular setting which really does bring out the magic of Christmas.

“We have literally thrown the kitchen sink at it this year.“

The show’s sound and lighting is being produced by Stephen Palmer of Purple Box Audio from Wisbech.

Tickets are available for £10 per person at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ninelivestheatrecompany and by phoning 01945 585044.