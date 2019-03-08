Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen's Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

A Wisbech woman has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen's Garden Party.

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen's Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Mollie Rollins was invited to the special event having received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the Methodist church in her home village of Tydd St Giles, where she has played the church organ for 75 years.

At the event, Mollie was able to meet a range of people including The Queen, as well as Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Mollie, who also ran the Sunday School in the village for 40 years whilst sitting on various committees, was one of only 252 recipients of the BEM.

Beforehand, Mollie previously received her medal from Julie Spence, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, at a personal ceremony in April.



Mollie was accompanied by her daughter Sue, who were also in the presence of the England cricket team ahead of this summer's Cricket World Cup.

Despite the rainy conditions, everyone including Mollie was dressed in their finest attire, which with Sue, both enjoyed the afternoon held last week.

Mollie was a village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard and has been an active member of the Women's Institute for more than 40 years.



Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen's Garden Party. Mollie was greeted by Prince Harry. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW



