Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

PUBLISHED: 11:50 03 June 2019

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen's Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Archant

A Wisbech woman has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen's Garden Party.

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAWMollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Mollie Rollins was invited to the special event having received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the Methodist church in her home village of Tydd St Giles, where she has played the church organ for 75 years.

At the event, Mollie was able to meet a range of people including The Queen, as well as Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Mollie, who also ran the Sunday School in the village for 40 years whilst sitting on various committees, was one of only 252 recipients of the BEM.

Beforehand, Mollie previously received her medal from Julie Spence, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, at a personal ceremony in April.

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAWMollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Mollie was accompanied by her daughter Sue, who were also in the presence of the England cricket team ahead of this summer's Cricket World Cup.

Despite the rainy conditions, everyone including Mollie was dressed in their finest attire, which with Sue, both enjoyed the afternoon held last week.

Mollie was a village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard and has been an active member of the Women's Institute for more than 40 years.

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAWMollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Mollie was greeted by Prince Harry. Picture: SUE BRADSHAWMollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Mollie was greeted by Prince Harry. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAWMollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I can’t praise the people who do the role highly enough’: TV’s Penny Lancaster on her time with Cambridgeshire Police as a Special

Penny Lancaster (pictured) � who is married to singer Rod Stewart (inset) � has praised the work of Cambridgeshire Police after becoming a Special officer for a new Channel 4 TV show earlier this year. Picture: CHANNEL 4 / PA IMAGES / PA

Most Read

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I can’t praise the people who do the role highly enough’: TV’s Penny Lancaster on her time with Cambridgeshire Police as a Special

Penny Lancaster (pictured) � who is married to singer Rod Stewart (inset) � has praised the work of Cambridgeshire Police after becoming a Special officer for a new Channel 4 TV show earlier this year. Picture: CHANNEL 4 / PA IMAGES / PA

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cambridgeshire County Show celebrates 20 years of country living

The Cambridgeshire County Show took place at Home Farm on the Wimpole Estate. Picture: Tess Cadman Country Photography

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Royal seal of approval for Fenland organist to mark 75 years at Methodist chapel

Mollie Rollins has received the royal seal of approval after attending The Queen’s Garden Party. Picture: SUE BRADSHAW

Goodbye, Goodbye We’re leaving now, goodbye...we wish you all goodbye - Nigel Marsh says goodbye after eight eventual years at March pub

March pub landlord, Nigel Marsh, who is leaving after eight years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘I can’t praise the people who do the role highly enough’: TV’s Penny Lancaster on her time with Cambridgeshire Police as a Special

Penny Lancaster (pictured) � who is married to singer Rod Stewart (inset) � has praised the work of Cambridgeshire Police after becoming a Special officer for a new Channel 4 TV show earlier this year. Picture: CHANNEL 4 / PA IMAGES / PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists