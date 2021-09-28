Published: 10:49 AM September 28, 2021

To officially launch the project, CP Learning Trust will be holding an Apple Day festival in Wisbech Park on Saturday October 23 from 11am-4pm. Pictured is Community Development Worker, Elizabeth Bergeron and CEO of CP Learning Trust, Gaynor Cooper. - Credit: CP Learning Trust

A community orchard will launch in Wisbech next month thanks to a £246,000 grant, which will cover three years of funding.

CP Learning Trust received the National Lottery heritage fund grant for the Fenland orchards project on Lynn Road.

To officially launch the project, the trust will be holding an Apple Day festival in Wisbech Park on Saturday October 23 from 11am-4pm.

Supported through the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project will provide local people opportunities to take part in events, volunteer opportunities, workshops and other activities over the next three years.

CP Learning Trust CEO, Gaynor Cooper said: “We are delighted to be able to run this project highlighting the rich history and heritage of orchards in the Fenland area.

“We look forward to working alongside residents and are grateful for the support we’ve received from National Lottery players."